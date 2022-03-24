If today is your birthday:
Keep life simple, change what’s necessary, and concentrate on maintenance, fair play and your reputation. Don’t look on the dark side or dwell on the past when the future depends on you embracing life with an open mind. Reassess your options, and put your energy where it counts. Use your skills to turn what makes you happy into a fruitful endeavor. Your numbers are 4, 18, 25, 29, 33, 42, 47.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
A force play has more to offer than you realize. Avoiding the inevitable won’t help you get ahead. Take a chance and try something you’ve never done. Don’t fear change or give up on your dreams when a detour offers a vision. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Work toward your goal by yourself. Delve into research that reveals potential pitfalls that can hinder your progress. Don’t let a change someone makes disrupt you and your plans. Do whatever will help you master skills that encourage your success. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Keep secrets to yourself. If you reveal too much information, it will taint your reputation. Put your energy into a physical outlet that results in fitness, discipline, and looking and feel-ing your best. Adjust your spending to reflect your income. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Someone will pull you in a positive direction. Don’t let your emotions ruin what’s good for you. Move forward with enthusiasm, and let your imagination and creativity help you gain the recognition you deserve. Follow the path that leads to success. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Pick up information quickly. Educate yourself to accommodate a position that offers room to grow in a direction that interests you. Take responsibility for your life, future and the changes necessary to reach your goal. Raise your profile using self-promotion. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Embrace change and run to the finish line. You stand to make progress if you use your intelligence, money and originality to gain momentum and draw attention to what you have to offer. Honest communication will deter someone from raining on your parade. HHHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Evaluate contracts and shared expenses. Show interest in the contributions others make, and do whatever it takes to maintain equality and avoid potential disruption of your current lifestyle. A romantic gesture or promise will keep you in the game. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Take the path most inviting. Put your heart into something purposeful. Share your thoughts, and use intelligence and imagination to reach your target. A unique, fun way to promote and present your plans will be hard to resist. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Keep busy; idle time will give others the chance to try your patience. An emotional issue will be difficult to resolve if you don’t share the same belief system with someone you encounter. Be a good listener and observer, and avoid conflict. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Observe the opposition, and you’ll gain insight into how to handle the changes going on around you. A positive change at home will help eliminate a problem you have with the decisions others make. Don’t take a health or financial risk. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Embrace the positive aspect of a situation, and find an outlet that suits you. Act and follow through with your plans. Be responsible for the outcome and unapologetic for doing what’s right and best for you. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Put what you want in motion. It’s up to you to fulfill your dreams. Think big, but stick to a budget you can afford. Balance and integrity will help you reach the finish line knowing you made it on your own. HHHH
