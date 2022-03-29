If today is your birthday:
Put your heart and soul into whatever you do this year. Get the lowdown, focus on a plan and wade toward your goal with intent and desire. Your enthusiasm will be infectious and draw interest and support from people who offer innovative suggestions to make your life easier and the results spectacular. Hard work will cultivate stability and give you peace of mind. Your numbers are 8, 15, 24, 30, 33, 37, 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Intelligence and persuasive- ness will be your tickets to suc- cess. Express your thoughts, and use the experience to get others to see things your way. You’ll gain knowledge and clout by following through with your plans. Personal gain is apparent. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Put your energy where it counts. How much you accomplish will determine what happens next. Bold action will ward off criticism and complaints that can taint your reputation or put you in a defensive position. Play to win. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Keep your life simple, your plans doable and your expenditures reasonable. The decisions you make and the information you share will determine how much help you’ll receive. Abide by the rules and regulations, even if others choose not to follow suit. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Work alone, or at least avoid conversations about sensitive issues. Getting into a nasty debate won’t solve the problem or help you take care of your responsibilities. Pay attention to your job, and don’t lose sight of your goal. Listen and learn. HH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Pay attention to what others say, and you’ll learn a lot about life and what you can do to excel. A partnership nurtured lovingly will enhance your life and encourage advantages that influence what you do moving forward. Romance is favored. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Look for the good in every- thing and everyone. A positive attitude will help you bring about worthwhile change. You have more options than you realize. Discuss your likes and dislikes with someone you want to associate with as you move forward. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Don’t act quickly. Be smart, and follow through if you have reservations or feel you can do better elsewhere. Own the stage, and set priorities that suit your needs. Speak from the heart, and align yourself with people who share your sentiments. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Step back if you aren’t ready to decide. Stay put until you grasp a better understanding of potential consequences. Don’t be fooled by someone who doesn’t share your vision. Mull over concerns, and do what’s in your best interest. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Rely on sources you can trust. Someone’s experience can offer a wealth of information to help you decide what you need to do. Put your emotions aside, and use intelligence when dealing with those who share your space. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Do something that excites you. Let your creativity flow, and you’ll discover a way to mix what you do well with some- thing that exhilarates you. Don’t get into a discussion with a peer, friend or relative who likes to play devil’s advocate. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Stop and think before mak- ing a move. Don’t follow in someone’s footsteps when doing your own thing is the route to happiness and satisfaction. Think your plan through, and forge into the sunset with deter- mination and an open mind. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
You’ll have plenty of ideas, but before you convince others to participate in your scheme, make sure you can provide the results you promise. Your reputation relies on your ability to deliver while abiding by the rules and regulations. HHH
