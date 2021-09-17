If today is your birthday:
Use your imagination and be open to suggestions, and you’ll find new ways to solve problems. The insight you gain into what others are experiencing will help you understand how best to use your strengths to get your way. Personal improvements don’t have to cost a lot. Look for solutions that are cost-efficient. Your numbers are 5, 13, 21, 27, 30, 38, 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Transparency will be vital if you want to make a change or do things differently. Once you have a plan in place and the support you need, it will be easy to follow through and reach your goal. Networking will pay off. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Indecisiveness will be your downfall. Do your research, and be prepared to take advan-tage of an offer you receive. Ask questions and get the lowdown regarding what’s doable. Be mindful of competitive situ- ations and misleading people. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Think before you make a move. Refuse to let anyone bully or push you in a direction you don’t want to go. Emotional blackmail will lead to mistakes that are difficult to rectify. Use your intelligence, and do what’s best for you. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Think about what you want and follow through with your plans. A change you make will fetch compliments and acknowledgment for a job well done. Don’t lose sight of your personal goals. Romance will improve your life. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Refuse to let anything limit what you can do or run the show when making decisions is your job. Speak up, and you’ll gain respect and receive the information necessary to move forward in a direction that suits your needs. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Take a unique approach to love, life and personal happiness, and you’ll alleviate stress. Distance yourself from the past by embracing what lies ahead. You will discover a path that lifts your spirits and encourages you to follow your heart. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Go the distance. Leave nothing to chance, and control every detail to ensure you get what you want. You can’t buy love or respect, but you can earn it by making smart financial decisions. Get busy by doing the work yourself. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Use your imagination, and you’ll come up with a plan that encourages others to join in and help you reach your goal. Listen to the input offered, and find a middle ground that will encourage positive change. Limit spend- ing and protect your health. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Think before you act. Choose a path that will help you get your way. If you try to force others to see things the way you do, you will fall short of your goal. Honesty and integrity will play roles when dealing with others. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Conjure up a plan, then proceed. Take a unique route to separate yourself from the competition. A change will enhance the way others respond to you. Choose to take physical action to get things done. Bickering will accomplish nothing. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Pay attention to the task you are given, and spend less time complaining. Getting along with others and promptly taking care of your responsibilities will be the best ways to get what you want. An unexpected change will throw you off. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Take the initiative to show how much you care. Love is in the stars, and your actions will speak louder than words. A kind gesture, show of affection and commitment to something that will add stability to your life are favored. HHH
