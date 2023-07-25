If today is your birthday:
Indecisiveness will stand between you and the success you want. Refuse to let others confuse you or hold you back. Do your due diligence, be resourceful and find a way to make your dreams come true. An emotional situation at home or work needs to be addressed and dealt with before you can move forward with your plans. Dismiss the negatives in your life and replace them with whatever makes you happy. Your numbers are 4, 10, 23, 27, 30, 38 and 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Attend events that enrich your mind, and answer questions causing confusion or emotional setbacks. Choose to incorporate your skills into pastimes that excite you, and turn what you enjoy doing most into a lucrative endeavor. HHHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
What you should do and what you want to pursue will cause emotional mayhem. Schedule your day carefully to ensure you take care of responsibilities and have time left over for pleasurable pastimes. A physical challenge will take your mind off your troubles. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Step back and rethink a relationship if someone does something you don’t like. Choose to make your home your haven, not your prison. Positive thoughts will lead to progressive action and personal gratification. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Don’t hesitate to research how you can turn your passion into something tangible. Stop dreaming about what you want to do; start manifesting the life you want to live. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Don’t sit in an emotional gridlock. Recognize what is holding you back and what will encourage positive change. Take control and manifest opportunities, and you’ll find the happiness you deserve. Rethink your spending habits and ease stress. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Set your priorities and head for the finish line. Put pressure where necessary and you’ll outmaneuver anyone in your way. Don’t expect support; you must rely on yourself to avoid setbacks and disappointment. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Oversee any job you farm out, or plan to do the work yourself. You may feel lazy, but it isn’t worth the frustration if you must redo what you pay someone else to do for you. Choose self-improvement over criticizing others. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
You may be on the right track, but don’t expect others to feel how you do about the process or outcome. If you take on too much, you’ll fall short. Prioritize, and you will keep your goals doable. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Refuse to let grandiose plans stunt your ability to see what’s possible. Use intelligence and be resourceful, and you’ll discover how to use your attributes to make things happen. Don’t let what others do sidetrack you. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Take a unique approach to life, love and achieving happiness. Build a foundation that encourages growth and satisfies your soul. Don’t fear being different or taking the road less traveled. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Pick up the pace and finish what you start. Clearing your calendar will put your mind at ease and make room for quality time with the ones you love. Keep your promises, regardless of what others choose to do. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
A friend will help you develop a unique plan to position you for a better future. Contribute to something you believe in and the rewards will be exceptional. HH
