If today is your birthday:
Make adjustments that make a difference. Expand your inter-ests or master a skill that will ease the stress of buying you freedom or peace of mind. Enjoy the people who put a smile on your face, and put an end to debilitat- ing situations. It’s up to you to look out for your best interest. Don’t procrastinate; act now. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 26, 34, 39, 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
You can advance if you are willing to make a move. Consider what you need to brush up on to ensure your qualifications and skills won’t let you down. Preparation will lead to beginnings and self-satisfaction. Personal gain looks promising. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Confusion will set in regarding money, joint ventures, and dealing with institutions, government agencies or medical issues. Be persistent, and get to the bottom of matters before it’s too late. Don’t let someone take over. Handle matters yourself. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Take a chance and explore what interests you, and you will discover something remarkable. It’s up to you to provide what makes you feel good and keeps you content. You have more options than you realize. Personal growth and love are encouraged. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Slow down, view what’s happening around you, think outside the box and make decisions that suit your needs. Get along with your peers, but don’t share information that might incriminate you. You are better off separating your personal and professional lives. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Listen, and you’ll find out something that can help you better understand someone you love. Reach out to those you share work, expenses or common interests with, and the information received will help you decide which path you want to pursue. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Be careful how you treat those close to you. A lack of empathy will turn into a battle. Focus on self-improvement instead of trying to change someone else. Personal growth will help you accept others, regardless of their shortcomings. HH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Know what you are up against, then forge ahead. Take charge of whatever situation you face, and work diligently toward a goal that will put a smile on your face. Stick to a budget, and use intelligence to excel. HHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Think twice before you take on something you cannot afford. Look for alternative ways to satisfy your needs without giving in to demands or temptation. Keep personal information to yourself. Don’t feel obligated to be a follower; do your own thing. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Slow down and think. Change may entice you, but going through the proper channels will be necessary if you want to accomplish what you set out to do. Don’t trust someone offering shortcuts when you know the journey is what matters. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Think big, but budget wisely. It’ll be much easier to keep the peace if you do so without argu-ing. Take the road less traveled, and implement the changes that make you happy. Choose passive persuasion, not aggressive action. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Talk to an expert before you invest in something risky. Choose to look inward and to make your health and well-being priorities. Once you map out a long-term plan, it will take the pressure off and set your mind at ease. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
An emotional incident will confuse you. Go about your business, take care of responsibilities and give unstable situations a chance to settle. Keeping busy will allow you to mull over concerns and come up with a rational solution. HH
