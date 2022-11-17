If today is your birthday:
Be realistic about life and what you can achieve this year; you will find it less stressful getting to your destination. Don’t let life pass you by without having a little fun. Put together a routine that offers pastimes that stimulate your mind and ensure a healthy lifestyle. Reach out to people you trust and who can help you gain independence. Your numbers are 3, 10, 19, 26, 30, 33 and 44.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Look at what everyone around you is doing, and it will spark ideas that will help you offer something unique as your contribution. A partnership, sharing expenses or an adventure will improve your life. Make laughter a priority. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
You’ve got what it takes to excel, so don’t just sit there watching the world pass you by; take the initiative and concentrate on getting things done without emotional interference from someone trying to outmatch you every step of the way. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Pace yourself. Don’t take on tasks that don’t belong to you or expect someone to come through for you just because you ask. Do your own thing, plan carefully and leave nothing undone. Be responsible for yourself and the promises you make. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Take everything you know and what you do best and turn it into something that puts a smile on your face. Bring loved ones together for a fun time or plan a romantic evening with someone special. Live, love, laugh. HHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Don’t hold yourself back because you don’t know what others plan to do next. Dismiss getting involved in joint ventures. Follow the path that leads to peace of mind and personal happiness. Do what pleases you. Self-improvement is favored. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Keep things in perspective. If you jump to conclusions, you will make a mistake that will lead to regret. Be a good listener and follow the dots, and you’ll discover what really took place and how it might benefit you as well. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Reach out to a friend, relative or someone you consider an expert. Talks will lead to new beginnings and a change of scenery. Personal improvements will help build confidence and encourage you to be socially active in your community. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Do what others expect of you and keep the peace. Suggest an exciting alternative to your usual weekend plans or connect with someone you haven’t seen in a long time. Attend a reunion or fix up your space. Romance is favored. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Charm will help you get your way. Plan to have fun with friends and entertain on your turf. A partnership needs atten-tion if you want help with your goals. Keep everyone updated and on board with your plans. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Check out an investment that interests you, and you’ll come up with a moneymaking plan that is unique and profitable. A change at home will lift your spirits and give you a reason to plan something special for family and friends. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Keep money matters to yourself. Consider what’s possible, and don’t make a move that poses uncertainty or that someone you don’t trust initiates. Do your homework, but in the end, trust in yourself, not someone eager to take advantage of you. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Listen to the experts and figure out what works best for you. Regarding investments, you are better off following your instincts and sticking to what you know is a sure thing. Don’t let emotions cost you. HHH
