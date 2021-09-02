If today is your birthday:
Volunteer work will lift your spirits and connect you to someone who has something to offer. Direct the changes you make into something that adds knowledge and skills to your qualifications. The more you do to diversify, the easier it will be to fulfill your dreams. Kindness and consideration will help a partnership going through changes due to emotional or health problems. Your numbers are 7, 15, 21, 28, 34, 42, 46.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. A creative pursuit will keep you occupied and encourage you to pursue something you enjoy that has the potential to bring in extra cash as well. HHHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Keep everyone guessing in order to avoid interference. Putter around the house and make your place convenient for what you want to pursue. Physical activity will ease stress and anxiety and give you greater insight into what’s possible. HH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Be careful when handling friends, relatives and your lover. Emotional matters will escalate if someone evades the truth or overreacts. Refuse to let a change that takes place prompt you to act irrationally. Bide your time. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
You can live by the rules and still give a unique twist to whatever you do. Use your ingenuity, savvy and experience to conquer whatever or whoever you encounter along the way. A financial gain is within reach. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Look for creative ways to make your money grow. Adjust your spending habits, and rethink any joint expenses you share. Use your charm to get out of something you feel is holding you back. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Take the initiative and do something physical and exhilarating. The more active you are, the less time you will have to complain or get into an emotional disagreement. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Refuse to let your emotions take over. An intelligent decision will stabilize your personal or professional position and lead to a chance to have some fun with someone who appreciates what you have to offer. Choose harmony over discord. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
You’ll overcome an unsavory situation if you remain disciplined. Don’t let temptation set in when dealing with someone asking for too much. You can’t buy loyalty, but you can structure a plan that benefits you and those you want to impress. HH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Pick up the pace, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. A lot depends on how you deal with others and handle your responsibilities. The right move will improve your chance to advance. HHHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Get approval before you make a change that will affect others or disrupt your home or workplace. Keeping others in the know will ensure that you aren’t blindsided by something you overlooked. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
You’re in the driver’s seat and can make a difference that will encourage personal financial gain, better opportunities and a chance to spend more time with someone you love. Shoot for the stars. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Limit what you spend, donate or promote. Set standards and stick to them even if someone tries to talk you into something enticing. Be true to yourself, the ones you love and to the beliefs you hold dear. Trust in you. HHH
