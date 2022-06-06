If today is your birthday:
Pick up the pieces and head for the finish line. Put an end to whatever isn’t working for you and start anew. Focus on what you want to achieve, and refuse to let anyone come between you and your destination. Pick your associates based on what they offer and promise to contribute to your pursuits. Pamper yourself and follow your heart. Your numbers are 4, 11, 20, 26, 33, 38, 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Be kind to yourself. Seek the company of someone who understands you. Mull over what you are doing with your life and how you can position yourself to head in a direction that stimulates your mind and encourages you to make better decisions about your health. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Change begins with you. Give yourself a once-over and adjust how you look and how you live. Listen to your intuition, and make decisions that please you. Take responsibility for your happiness, and focus on what brings you joy. Make romance a priority. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Revealing too much too fast will leave you in a vulnerable position. Have a strategy in place that is easy for you to follow all by yourself. Being self-sufficient will give you a push to take care of unfinished business. Know when to relax. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Adapt to change, then get on with your life. Look for the positive. Pursue the path that will bring the highest physical, mental and emotional returns. Look for the silver lining, and embrace life wholeheartedly. HHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Observe what’s going on around you. The competition will be fierce, so taking what you have to offer to the next level will be necessary. Pick someone’s brain, and you’ll discover how to surpass anyone who tries to outmaneuver you. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
You’ll develop an efficient way to use your skills and knowledge to your advantage. Teach others the shortcuts you incor- porate into your routine to get things done on time. Teamwork will pay off. Self-improvement and romance are favored. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Keep your emotions under control, and you’ll avoid a scene. Stay focused on what’s important to you, and gather information and techniques to make your job easier. An opportunity will come your way if you demonstrate your attributes. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Take care of responsibilities, then move along. Changing how someone responds to you will encourage you to share your thoughts, feelings and long-term plans. Shared interests will bring you closer together. Romance is encouraged and will enhance your relationship. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Honesty is the best policy. An emotional situation will escalate if you hide your true feelings. Spend more time fixing and up- dating your surroundings to suit your needs at home. A relation- ship requires compromise to maintain equality and longevity. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Address issues head-on, and pursue what makes you happy. Refuse to let what others do interfere with your plans. Say no to anyone pushing grand plans or self-indulgence. Take good care of your health, reputation, home and family. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
You’ll face competition. Don’t let the changes someone makes get in your way. Work around any obstacle you face by trusting in your ability to accomplish what others expect of you and surpassing your expectations. Avoid taking a physical or financial risk. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Tend to creative endeavors. Refuse to let a friend, relative or peer diminish what you are trying to achieve. Approach those offering positive suggestions, and you’ll devise a plan that helps you surpass your expectations. Romance is favored. HHH
