If today is your birthday:
Stop waffling and start doing. Size up whatever comes your way, and keep the momentum flowing. Rely on your intelligence, gut feeling and ability to get things done physically. You will surpass your expectations. Make this a year to remember by tak- ing advantage of situations promptly. Make simplicity and moderation your mantra, and peace and love your objectives. Your numbers are 5, 18, 24, 29, 31, 34, 44.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Push to get things done on time, and you will succeed. Network with people who can help you get ahead. Don’t mix business with pleasure or exhibit indulgence in front of people who can influence your future. Romance is featured. HHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Face change boldly. Consider your options and press forward before someone tries to make decisions for you. A responsible approach will ensure you do what’s right and best for you and those you love. Promise only what you know you can deliver. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
You’ll have enough discipline to finish what you start. You’ll retain information, making it easy to learn something new. Sticking to the facts and expressing your feelings will help resolve any issue that concerns you. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Don’t make excuses or hide from what needs addressing. If you get things out of the way, it will leave time to do some- thing you enjoy. A creative endeavor will turn out to have a lucrative possibility attached. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Align yourself with innovative people, and try to make a difference. Be wary of gossip; someone will exaggerate to attract your attention. Stick to a budget, and don’t take risks that might jeopardize your health or reputation. HHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Stay focused on the changes you want to make. Do your due diligence, and pay attention to detail as well as facts. Refuse to let your emotions infiltrate the workplace. You’ll be judged by how you handle clients and colleagues. HH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
You’ll retain information and formulate ideas quickly. Don’t hesitate to take a step in a new direction. Look at logistics and economic trends, and you’ll find a spot in the workforce that suits you perfectly. Romance is featured. HHHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Spend more time at home or with someone you feel comfort- able with, and you will ease stress and come up with a solution that will help you climb out of a rut. Keep life simple and protect your health and possessions. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Pay attention to the way others treat you. Avoid temptation or those who prompt you to be indulgent. Show some discipline, and handle your money matters cautiously. Romance is in the stars. Make a promise to someone you love. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with a plan geared toward getting ahead professionally, personally and financially. Make lifestyle adjustments that are budget-friendly and will put your mind at ease. Discuss your intentions with someone you love. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Take care of personal matters. Discuss your plans with someone you love. Personal and home improvements will turn out better than expected if you stick to your budget. A family project will bring you closer together. Romance is encouraged. HHHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Be careful who you trust with sensitive information. Take your time. Don’t take risks that can lead to a falling out with someone you cherish. Learn from the experience you have gained over the years. Focus on health and fitness. HH
