If today is your birthday:
You’ll have the drive, intelligence and insight to get things done your way this year. It’s up to you to get the ball rolling and bring about positive change that will generate enough cash to live how you want. A shift in your routine or how you earn money will encourage brighter days ahead. Don’t settle for less than what you want. Your numbers are 5, 22, 24, 29, 35, 36 and 44.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
A partnership will change how you handle personal, legal and financial matters. Find your best outlet to maintain fitness and good health. A physical challenge will be daunting but also make you aware of what to incorporate into your daily routine. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Your desire to handle everything will help you maintain control, but it will also run you ragged. Call on someone you know you can trust so you can concentrate on the presentation while they offer their insight. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Do what you can to lend a helping hand, but don’t allow anyone to take advantage of your generosity. Offering anonymous donations will protect you and your vulnerability from those eager to separate you from your cash. Invest in yourself first. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Engage in something that brings you joy. Let your creative juices flow and you’ll develop innovative ideas. Mix business with pleasure, socialize and share your plans with someone who can offer valid input and help you fine-tune your next move. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Sit back and accept whatever situation you face. A domestic change may not be something you initially want, but you’ll realize it’s the best thing for you. Time is on your side, and personal growth and love are heading your way. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
You’ll have plenty of opportunities but little time to execute your plans. Size up each situation quickly and initiate the changes necessary to improve your situation. Don’t spend on products that promise the impossible. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Simplify your life. Don’t take on a fight you cannot win. Put your energy where it counts. Focus on educational pursuits that hone your skills and add to the qualifications required to advance or attract a partnership that improves your standard of living. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Participating in an event or activity that is creative or unique will encourage positive change and better emotional connections. Recognizing your skills and using them to achieve financial freedom will set the stage for a brighter future. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Be resourceful, ask questions and reach out to people who can help you determine who you should work alongside. Don’t put up with nonsense or someone trying to sabotage your plans. Be direct and take physical action to right a wrong. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Dedication and determination will help convince others to join you. Home improvements or a change to your living arrangements will pay off and help you lower your overhead. A physical challenge needs to be dealt with head-on and with enthusiasm. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Refuse to let an emotional incident or a manipulative individual push you to change your mind. Stand by your beliefs and refuse to let anyone interfere with what’s best for you. A financial gain is apparent if you invest in yourself. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
You can check off items on your to-do list rapidly if you start at the crack of dawn. Don’t get worked up over things you can’t change; it will slow down the process and taint your mood. A lifestyle change will save you money. HHHHH
