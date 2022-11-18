Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to clearing skies late. Low around 20F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.