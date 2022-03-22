If today is your birthday:
A disciplined attitude will help you overcome emotional mistakes. Refuse to get caught up in the moment. Educate yourself before you head down a path that presents uncertainty and confusion. Live with what you’ve got until you are sure you can successfully transform your dreams and expectations into something concrete. Eliminate doubt before you proceed. Your numbers are 3, 16, 20, 24, 31, 39, 43.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Take a trip down memory lane before you jump into something that has blurred your vision. Look at the odds, and consider how much you want something before you become entangled in a situation with underlying problems. HHHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Assess situations. Don’t let emotions dictate what you do next. Think matters through, and put your energy into doing what’s best for everyone. Don’t rely on people who are uncertain or unpredictable. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Get the facts before you make a move that can affect your position or reputation. Be aware of regulations and contracts before you make a move that can influence your lifestyle. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Be careful how you interpret someone’s words or gestures. Agreeing to something for the wrong reason or without doing your due diligence will lead to regret. Look out for your interests and your physical and emotional well-being. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
An unexpected situation will push you to rethink your strategy. Get out and observe the trends that are happening, and you’ll get a hint of how to use your skills to get ahead. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
More action is required and so is less complaining. Look over your financial or contractual position and implement an adjustment before it’s too late. Stay ahead of the competition. Put your emotions on the back burner and your intelligence to work for you. HH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Peddle what you have to offer. Networking, promoting and setting up meetings will require finesse if you plan to attract attention. Leave nothing to chance; preparation and presentation are critical if you want to win a spot at the table. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Consider your conditions and what’s required to make a suitable change. Refuse to let anyone outmaneuver you by using force or unrealistic pretenses. Recognize who your friends are, and distance yourself from anyone who is unpredictable. HHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Learn from the experience, and trust firsthand information only. Pay attention to detail and how you present how you look and what you do. Your actions will make a statement that reveals your reliability. Stick to what works best for you. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
A money matter will have emotional implications if you offer a false impression. An unexpected change someone makes will turn out to be beneficial. Bide your time, stick to the truth, and sit back and watch. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Don’t rely on big talkers or someone who has an emotional hold on you. Put your energy into the projects you enjoy and do well, and turn it into something tangible. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Listen to what others say. Find out the rules and regulations before you decide to get involved in something that can affect your position or status. HH
