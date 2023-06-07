If today is your birthday:
Live and learn. Take in as much information as possible, and follow through with your plans. Talk is cheap, and actions speak louder than words. Make a point of living up to your promises and remaining true to your- self. Compassion, understanding and fair play will help you maintain your position and meaning- ful relationships. Don’t make unnecessary waves; stay calm and focused on your target. Your numbers are 2, 14, 20, 28, 31, 36 and 42.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Lean into whatever you want to do with force. Make your presence felt and command attention, and you’ll enlist the help of qualified people to pitch in and turn your plan into some-thing worthwhile. Love and romance are favored, and per- sonal improvement is apparent. HHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Don’t underestimate the extent of a job or let anger set you back. The simpler your plans, the easier to get others on board. Home improvements or expenses must remain within budget. Consider revisions and finish what you start. HH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Step up and use your talents to get ahead of the competition. Face a challenge head-on, and refuse to let anyone take over or interfere with your progress. Dominate the stage by using your intellect and insight. HHHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
For help, contact an expert or someone reliable. Once you find out what’s needed to reach your goal, you’ll find it easy to put a plan in place that meets your criteria. A unique approach will attract attention. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Put your heart, not your cash, into whatever you pursue, and something good will transpire. A partnership or pulling in someone with skills you lack to pick up the slack will make a difference in the outcome. Sharing expenses is favored. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
An open mind will lead to information that inspires you to go after your dreams. A change of attitude or direction looks promising if you stick to a budget. Refuse to let anyone talk you into something you don’t need or want. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Participate in something that will help increase your aware- ness or qualifications. What you learn will distinguish you from anyone trying to outmaneuver you. Don’t underestimate a situation; honesty and sticking to a workable timetable and plan will work in your favor. HHHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Attend a reunion or function that brings you in contact with people who share similar interests. Control your emotions when discussing lifestyle changes or where or how you live. Let your intuition lead the way and you will come out on top. HH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Conversations will lead to confusion. Don’t hesitate to ask questions and verify information you receive. Adjust anything that doesn’t fit your agenda before implementing your desired changes. A partnership will give you financial wiggle room. HHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Limit your spending, and say no to temptation. Look for an alternative way to make your money grow. Build your equity and make cost-efficient changes. Get involved in activities that help you blow off steam and ease tension. Invest smartly. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Take a deep breath and revisit your options. Consider your needs and wants, not what others think you need. Be responsible for your happiness, and you’ll figure out how to improve. Life is too short for putting up with outside interference. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Simplify your life and cast your fate to the wind. Eliminate temptation and those who make your life miserable. Taking charge of your happiness will lower stress and motivate you to initiate the lifestyle and new beginnings you desire. HHH
