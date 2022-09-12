If today is your birthday:
Positive change is within reach. Educational pursuits, a physical move, or participating in something you’ve never done before will bring you in contact with people who motivate you to use your skills and talents fruitfully. Emphasize what you enjoy doing, and you’ll accomplish far more than you expect. Promote yourself and your talents, and you’ll make financial gains. Your numbers are 7, 13, 18, 24, 31, 38, 44.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Plan your actions and keep things simple and doable. Don’t guesstimate; sticking to the facts will help you maintain your budget and get things done on time. Being energetic will help excite others. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Uncertainty is a fair warning to rethink your strategy. Put your emotions aside and decide what to do next based on facts and figures. Watching how others react to situations will indicate how to proceed. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Put your energy and enthusiasm where they count. Aim to progress by using your skills and talents to outmaneuver the competition. Don’t take chances with your health or physical well-being. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Present what you have to offer with pizazz. Pay attention to detail, and you’ll make a lasting impression. A partnership will help you bring about changes at home that add to your comfort and eliminate stress. HHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Decisions you make while under emotional pressure will backfire. Explore the possibilities, but don’t commit time or money to something that isn’t a sure thing. Dismiss anyone using dynamic tactics to manipulate you. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Gather information before making a decision that affects your position. Stay calm and make a point to explain and demonstrate what you have to offer and are willing to do. Stretching your imagination will encourage new beginnings. HHHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Explore the possibilities. Check out what’s new and exciting. Choose to make the most by using what you already have. Keeping your plans simple and affordable will improve your life. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Size up what’s happening in your life. Evaluate your strengths and weaknesses, and adjust your lifestyle to ensure you put your best foot forward and use your skills and gifts to pursue what’s important to you. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
If you want something done correctly, do it yourself. Verify facts before you pass the information along. A serious discussion will help clear up a misunderstanding and bring you closer to someone with shared interests and concerns. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Make a change and a difference. How you handle contracts, domestic issues and love will determine your happiness. Be bold, say what’s on your mind, find out where you stand and act accordingly. HHHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Don’t feel obligated to do something that doesn’t fit into your schedule or help you get what you want. Putting your energy into something that matters to you will improve your home and your livelihood. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Prepare before you act. Have a plan to prevent mishaps and physical setbacks due to injury or unnecessary health risks. Pay attention to meaningful relationships. HHHH
