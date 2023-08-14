If today is your birthday:
Expect to face ups and downs this year. Refuse to let temptation win or your dreams slip away. Shake off negativity, and don’t let the changes or decisions others make alter your plans. Be true to yourself and dedicated to your beliefs, and don’t skip a beat when deciding what’s best for you. Take the journey that leads to personal growth. Your numbers are 8, 19, 23, 27, 31, 38 and 43.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Pay attention to how you present yourself to the world. Socialize, interact with people heading in a direction that interests you and expand your knowledge and circle to suit your needs. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Take a breather, give yourself time to think and map out your plans. Preparation will make the difference when it comes to reaching your goal. Add something that makes what you do stand out. HHHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Home is where the heart is and where you will accomplish the most. Don’t let an outsider talk you into something that can lead to trouble or hurt your reputation or position. Put your effort into self-improvement and building confidence. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Develop a plan you are passionate about and dedicate your time to launching it and reaching out to individuals most likely to help you make your dream come true. Fine-tune your playbook until you are satisfied that success will follow. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Consider what others want from you and what’s best for you. Don’t feel you must please everyone before you please yourself. Look inward and make changes that boost your confidence and prepare you for success. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Pay attention, recognize prospects and implement positive change. You will hold everyone’s attention and make a mark if you give your all. Fine-tune your plans to fit whatever situation arises. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Your hands-on help will mean more than a financial contribution. It’s time to get your hands dirty and make a difference. Connect with other do-gooders and carve a path toward a cause that stimulates your soul. HHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Put jealousy and possessiveness aside and consider taking the high road. How you treat others will reflect who you are and what you have to offer. Be the one who offers hope and is willing to go the distance to reach your objective. HH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Live, love and learn. How you project your thoughts, attributes and willingness to help others will lay the groundwork for what’s to come. Don’t take on someone else’s fight when you have other crosses to bear. HHHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Look for alternative ways to make your money work for you. Reducing your overhead will fund something meaningful to you. A positive change will result in peace of mind. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Stop and reassess your thoughts, relationships and lifestyle. Consider why and for whom you live and do things and if there is something you can do to lighten your load. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Take the initiative, pass your thoughts along and enlist those who can contribute to your progress. Your input, discipline and hard work will help turn your thoughts into a reality. HHH
