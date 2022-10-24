If today is your birthday:
Use your imagination this year to discover what makes you happy. Explore what life offers and what you can do if you focus on what’s important to you. Make home, family and financial security your top priorities, and be sure to keep documents updated. Do it for yourself and you’ll have no regrets. Your numbers are 3, 8, 24, 29, 35, 46 and 48.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Participate in events that matter. Use your attributes to help make a difference and set a precedent for onlookers to take note and do their part. Let your actions be your voice; positive change will unfold. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Emotions will be close to the surface. Don’t let the changes made by others disrupt your plans. Focus on what matters by taking care of your responsibilities. If you love someone, let them know how you feel. Romance is in the stars. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
A steady pace forward will get your desired results. Refuse to let someone’s uncertainty get in the way. Take pride in what you do, and head in a rewarding direction. Put your energy and intelligence toward making a difference. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Stretch your mind and push yourself physically; you will do something spectacular. Refuse to let anyone stifle your dreams or force you to the back of the room. Stand up and do your thing, regardless of what others do or say. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Use your intelligence to overcome any dilemma you encounter. Don’t expect things to run smoothly at home. A power struggle will catch you off guard and leave you confused if you aren’t quick to respond. Assess the situation and offer a sound solution. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
A shift is apparent. Head down the path of least resistance and see where it leads. Some- one you meet along the way will impact how you think. A lifestyle change will encourage you to use your skills differently. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Learning something new or doing something novel will be enlightening. The people you connect with will give you the incentive to follow through with your plans. A financial issue will surface if you spend impulsively. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Get moving. You’ll feel a lot better once you put things behind you. Stop laboring over what to do next; take a leap forward. Use your intuition to make the necessary changes and get where you want to go. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
You can dream all you want, but you’ll have to face reality at some point. Clear up what isn’t working for you instead of sidestepping deteriorating situations. Speak the truth and put an end to false information. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Change is within reach. Bolster your confidence, share your thoughts and plans, and act on your behalf. Spend time making your home function to suit your needs. Keep your goals simple and your life meaningful. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Slow down, take time to look over what’s happening around you and choose your words carefully when you approach others regarding changes you want to make. Get your facts straight; if you try to wing it, you’ll fall short. Criticism will follow. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Look for a unique way to help someone you love. A gift or offering will make a difference to someone in need. If you stick to sensible, simple solutions, you’ll set an excellent example for others. Romance is in the stars. HHHHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.