If today is your birthday:
A passionate but disciplined attitude will lead to success this year. Stand tall and march forward with confidence and the will to grow mentally, spiritually and financially. Use your ingenuity to devise ways to use your skills and experience uniquely, and you’ll find a sweet spot that is endearing to you and those you encounter. Seize the moment and turn this into a year to remember. Your numbers are 6, 19, 23, 28, 32, 37 and 43.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Dig deep, and don’t move until you have exhausted all the possibilities. Follow the rules, handle your responsibilities and stand behind your word. A straightforward approach to whatever comes your way will be to your benefit. Act responsibly. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Network, get out with friends or sign up for something rejuvenating. Self-care and mixing business with pleasure will pay off. An unexpected change at home will cause trepidation. Do whatever’s necessary to stabilize the situation. Protect your health, heart and financial well-being. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Move forward with caution. Listen carefully and respond without revealing too much information. Protect against manipulative individuals trying to take advantage of you or what you have to offer. A physical outlet will ease stress and help you make a better decision. HH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Let your mind wander, and you’ll come up with an idea far beyond what you ever imagined. Share your thoughts with someone who can help you take your plan further. Working in conjunction with others will be entertaining and helpful. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Take nothing for granted. Do what others expect of you and get what you want in writ- ing. Offer only what’s possible and be clear regarding alterna- tives you may implement. Precision and reliability are significant factors in how much success you derive from the effort. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Refuse to let emotions stand between you and what you want to achieve. Take pride in what you do, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. Consistency will be crucial to getting others to see things your way. Set high standards. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Adjustments that make your life easier will pay off. Do your research and fine-tune your schedule to accommodate the activities, people and things that bring you joy. Take control of your life by choosing a routine that fits your budget and desired lifestyle. HHHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Participate and make a difference. You’ll have no right to complain if you sit back and observe instead of doing your part. Go above and beyond the call of duty at home or work to manufacture recognition. Fine-tune your life. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
At the first sign of confusion or a red flag alert, back away and rethink your strategy. Protect your reputation, focus on truth and be able to fulfill your promises. Pay attention to how you present yourself and what you hope to accomplish. HH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Set your sights on what’s meaningful to you, and you’ll discover a unique way to make a difference. Pay attention to investments, cost increases and budgeting wisely. A move will have long-term benefits. Don’t waste your time arguing with someone touting false information. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Pay attention to how you present yourself to others. Don’t feel obligated to give in to someone who is overbearing. Be precise regarding what you want and ready to dismiss yourself from a demanding situation. You have more power than you realize. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Stop stressing and start talk- ing. A heart-to-heart discussion will resolve issues that make you feel ill at ease. An honest assessment regarding shared expenses will help redistribute responsibilities making your life easier. A unique idea will change and push you in a new direction. HHH
