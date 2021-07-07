If today is your birthday:
Communication will be your passage to new beginnings. Expand your mind; travel mentally, emotionally and physically while searching for personal enlightenment and the truth. Consider what makes you happy, and find a way to satisfy your needs. Set high standards, and make the adjustments that will bring you peace of mind. Take control, ease stress and live life your way. Your numbers are 5, 17, 24, 26, 31, 37, 45.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Don’t poke someone who is upset. Go about your business, and get involved in activities that help you dodge trouble. A kind gesture or word will help ease any tension that mounts throughout the day. Choose love over discord. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Take care of your responsibilities before someone complains. Be aware of other people’s feelings, and take a moment to comfort someone who needs help or reassurance. An opportunity will come your way through a colleague or an old friend. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Someone will misinterpret you if you aren’t clear. Let your actions verify your comments. You won’t please everyone, but you will avoid a costly error. Don’t lose sight of your long-term goal. Be passionate about your accomplishments. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Emotions will surface, leaving it up to you to make intelligent decisions. Get the lowdown before you make a move, and you’ll avoid making a mistake based on invalid information. Change begins with you. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
A kind gesture will ease tension and encourage others to share information with you. You are better off not making a change unnecessarily. Protect your job, health and meaningful relationships. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
You’ll have difficulty choosing between what you want and what you are supposed to do. Talk to someone you have helped in the past, and you’ll receive the help you need so you can do something that brings you joy. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Listen to grievances, and be patient with others. The less fuss, the more you’ll achieve. Channel your energy into something that offers incentives and helps you gain the experience required to pursue something that excites you. New beginnings look promising. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
A financial saving is possible if you make environmental upgrades to your home or you cut your overhead by eliminating something you no longer use or need. Look for alternative lifestyles that spark your interest. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Do something physical, and you’ll feel good about yourself. A healthy lifestyle will help you dump bad habits and attract people striving to do their best. Love is favored, and romance will bring you closer to someone special. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Make positive changes at home, and it will bring you closer to the people you care about most. A meaningful relationship will reach new levels if you discuss your intentions and put your plans in motion. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Keep your distance from those known to take unnecessary health risks. Protect yourself and loved ones from precarious situations. Put in place a plan that offers a good time with safety precautions. Romance is encouraged. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Do what you can to accommodate, but make sure you get what you want in return. Share your feelings, and find out where you stand. A positive change is likely if you handle matters peacefully. HHHHH
