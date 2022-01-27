If today is your birthday:
Your quest is to decompart- mentalize and reset your game plan to fit your current needs. Taking the time to assess will help you create a direct line to what you want to achieve. Stop paving the way for others, and start paying more attention to life, enlightenment and peace of mind. Choose to improve, and strive for happiness. Your numbers are 7, 13, 24, 27, 32, 36, 48.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Stick to what and who you know. Don’t trust or take chances on someone or something that has no track record. Risk will not pay off. Aim for stability, and you will ease stress and find comfort in the decisions you make. HHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Someone with superiority will scoff at your ideas or how you handle matters. Don’t make a spontaneous move that can cost you. Preparation is mandatory if you want to reach your goal and get the rewards you deserve. HH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Use what you know to your benefit. Play your cards strategically, and you will outmaneuver anyone competing with you. Dedicate more time to decid- ing if you are ready to take on more challenges, and oppor- tunities will be yours. HHHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Look over matters concern- ing your health, finances or contracts. Make sure everything is updated and that you haven’t overlooked something that might come back to haunt you. Be passionate about what you want, and you’ll raise interest and support. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
You’ll be drawn to like-minded people and attract negativity from those who oppose your thoughts and desires. Don’t waffle when it’s time to make a decision. The best way forward is to eliminate what’s holding you back. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
A little extra effort will influence others. Step outside your com- fort zone if it will ensure you get others to acknowledge how capable you are and the difference you can make. Advocate for what you want, and you will excel. HHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Liberate yourself from the past, and embrace what excites you. Find ways to overcome any negative aspect in your life, and throw yourself wholeheartedly into what matters most to you. Be true to yourself, your beliefs, and what and who you love. HHHHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Touch base with old friends or relatives to see what they have to say. The information you collect will spark your imagination and help you find an exciting way to use your skills, knowledge and experience to prosper. HH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Put your head down and point yourself in a direction that shows promise through hard work, dedication and refusing to let anyone sidetrack you or interfere with your plans. Distance yourself from anyone who takes you for granted. HHHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Put more thought into what you want to pursue. Making a lateral move may be less stress- ful, but it will only satisfy you momentarily. Look ahead and consider your long-term plan, and you’ll recognize how to proceed. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Come up with a plan to pursue what’s meaningful to you. Doing something that makes you feel good and helps others will lift your spirits and give you an incentive to reach out and offer your skills uniquely and sustainably. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Keep your thoughts to your- self. It’s OK to reach out and help others make changes, but it doesn’t mean you have to agree or copy their actions. Think for yourself and do your own thing. Turn your ideas into opportunities. HHH
