If today is your birthday:
Take the lead and be the one to start something new and exciting. An active lifestyle will keep you out of trouble and encourage you to focus on making headway. A passionate drive will make it impossible for anyone to stop you from setting new boundaries and exceeding your expectations. Your numbers are 7, 13, 23, 29, 33, 36 and 48.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Step outside your comfort zone if it will help you get what you want. Refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Set your sights on your endgame and keep your dreams a secret. Maintain control and leave nothing to chance. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Find your audience and make your voice heard. Showing enthusiasm, dedication and passion for something that matters to you will be contagious. Reach out and connect to people who share your sentiments. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Show your true colors and chase your dreams. Be upfront about your thoughts, feelings and intentions, and you will gain trust and respect. An emotional issue will resolve if you are willing to compromise. HHHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Pay more attention to the changes you want to make to yourself instead of trying to change others. Arguments will not help you mend what’s broken, but heartfelt talks, honesty and solutions that address the happiness of everyone involved will make a difference. HH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Lighten up. You have more going for you than you realize. Once you put your skills, knowledge and effort into what matters to you, everything will fall into place. Speak from the heart, bare your soul and find your zen. HHHHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Open your mind and heart and something good will transpire. Connect with people offering insight into your next move. Live, learn and turn your life into something that excites you and helps you make your mark. HHHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Sort through any money issues with someone with whom you share expenses, debt or investments. Pick up momentum, get your house in order and pave the way to better relationships and a stress-free life. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Pull everyone together with suggestions that offer creative solutions and practical applications. Set high standards and live by the rules, and you’ll make a lasting impression on those you influence. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Take a rain check if someone offers something that makes you feel uncomfortable. It would help if you focused on what matters, not what others want you to do or think. Make your actions count, and be true to yourself. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Take a moment to reevaluate what’s unfolding around you. Clear your schedule and make personal changes that will improve your state of mind and allow you to see your options. Refuse to jump on someone’s bandwagon; create your own. HH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
You have the drive required to reach your goal. Refuse to let anyone get in your way or lead you astray. Protect your heart, health and financial well-being. An opportunity and financial gain look promising if you play your cards right. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Address your routine and choose a healthier lifestyle. Consider spending more time doing physical activities you enjoy and eating nourishing foods that will help you gain strength and boost your ego. It’s a new day and a new you. HHH
