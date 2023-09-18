If today is your birthday:
A positive change will help you fulfill your dreams. Get on the information highway and discover what’s possible. Add to your skills, knowledge and insight by looking into what’s trending. You’ll be a step ahead of the competition. Use this year to broaden your scope and find your niche. Participate in life instead of watching it pass you by. Make health a priority. Your numbers are 6, 10, 24, 29, 35, 41 and 49.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Socializing will offer an intro to someone who can show you a diverse way to use your skills to get what you want. Get whatever you agree to in writing to avoid fighting for what you want when it’s too late. HHHHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
Keep busy, finish what you start and initiate a change that helps you gain momentum in your race to the top. An open mind and compassionate heart will be your passage to new beginnings and openings perfect for the skills and qualifications you offer. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Domestic, professional and relationship issues are priorities. Maintain a positive and flexible dialogue to avoid confusion and disappointment. Keep up with the changes around you, and don’t feel obligated to follow the crowd. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
A challenge is apparent and must be dealt with gracefully and with dignity. Put positive energy into the process and you will have an impact on both participants and onlookers. Don’t be afraid to be different; make a statement. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Keep life simple, drama-free and running smoothly. Now is not the time to cause upset or make costly or unnecessary changes. Make your health and well-being your focus and how you present yourself to the world a priority. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Check your availability before wasting time on something implausible. You may desire a change, but timing is crucial if you want to be successful. Get everything in order first and refuse to let your emotions lead the way when intelligence and reason are necessary. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Actions speak louder than words, and putting effort behind your promises will give you the necessary edge to impress people. Spend time with someone who lifts your spirits, excites your soul and is respectful when you say no to temptation. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Address serious issues directly. Don’t let anyone negotiate on your behalf. You know what you need and want, and you can convince anyone you encounter to see things your way. Your aim to stabilize your personal or professional life will pan out. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Control is necessary to make things happen. Take the initiative to strengthen your connections to people with skills to help you reach your goal. Learn from the experience and treat similar situations with class, dignity and confidence. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Put a budget, project guidelines and an exercise routine in place, and it will improve your thinking, attitude and lifestyle. Organize your time strategically to avoid letting anger or stress work its way into encounters and conversations. Choose peace over friction. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Take a moment to clear your head and assess whatever situation you face. Don’t feel the need to accommodate someone who asks for too much. Put your energy into what matters, and take care of unfinished business to alleviate stress. Romance is favored. HHHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Someone will use emotional manipulation to throw you off guard. You’ll create a dilemma if you let your emotions clash with your responsibilities. Choose to do what’s right, and clarify your position to anyone trying to take advantage of you. Avoid emotional spending. HH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.