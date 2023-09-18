If today is your birthday:
Discipline will help you achieve things, but don’t let it stifle your creativity. Emotions will brew, and although keeping your secrets safe and sound is favored, sharing essential information with those close to you is necessary. Keep the conversation flowing. Having a willingness to adopt change that keeps you updated is vital to your success. Stick to the truth and complete your mission. Your numbers are 9, 17, 26, 32, 38, 44 and 49.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Emotional matters will cost you if you lack realism. Sidestep joint ventures and proceed alone to maintain control. Being able to do things your way will give you limitless energy and enthusiasm to outmaneuver anyone who tries to get in your way. HHH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
You’ll gravitate toward serious people pursuing a similar mission. Don’t get consumed in someone else’s dream; work alongside people who empower you to do your own thing. Be open about what you want and turn your plans into something tangible. HHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Go about your business, and don’t stop until you are satisfied with the results. A personal challenge will help you hone your skills and push you to reach your potential. Personal growth requires time, energy and imagination. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Participate and see what happens. Someone you meet will spark your imagination and encourage you to believe in yourself. A partnership looks promising but will require input if you want to maintain equality. Make changes based on your needs and reap the rewards. HHHHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Contain your enthusiasm to jump in and take over. You’ll bite off more than you can chew if you are too eager to show off. Gauge your time and test the waters before you plunge into something that causes emotional or physical setbacks. HH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Make your move. Stop procrastinating or waiting for the perfect moment. Start heading in a direction that suits your needs and lifestyle. Change can be frightening, but regret will haunt you. Life lessons lead to wisdom, success and personal satisfaction. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
Poor judgment will cost you. Don’t get involved with someone for the wrong reason. Focus on self-improvement, sustainability and security. You can help others, but not at the expense of stifling your progress. Put your energy where it brings the highest return. HHH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Keep the momentum flowing. Conversations will lead to concrete results and positive change. Look for a unique way to present what you want to pursue, and the interest in your plan will mount. A personal change will lead to an unexpected opportunity. HHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Pay attention to your health. Overindulgence will induce problems that you least expect. Be honest with yourself and others, and honor any promises you make. Protect your secrets from someone eager to hurt your reputation. Hard work will pay off and ward off trouble. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
You are in a better position than you realize. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and put everything into getting the results that will increase your profile. Refuse to let personal matters disrupt your concentration. Finish what you start. HHHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Poor behavior will make you vulnerable. Protect yourself from those luring you into something you shouldn’t pursue. Build your strength and improve your image in order to stifle negative outside influences. Make romance a priority. HH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Put the brakes on any far-fetched or overpriced suggestion. Stick to what’s realistic and fits your budget and lifestyle. Surround yourself with solid people who aren’t afraid to tell you the truth. Make decisions based on facts. HHHHH
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.