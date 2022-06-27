If today is your birthday:
Take the path that makes you happy and gives you a chance to use your attributes in a new creative manner. A change may make you feel uncomfortable this year, but the benefits outweigh any aggravation or anxiety you harbor. Avoid situations that put you in an emotional conundrum by being upfront and clarifying your intentions and desires. Your numbers are 8, 14, 21, 23, 34, 37 and 43.
Aries (March 21-April 19):
Start a home improvement project or tidy up your surroundings. Channel your energy into something concrete. Don’t start something you can’t finish or get into a heated discussion. Focus on helping others, being positive and applying your skills to help you flourish. HH
Taurus (April 20-May 20):
A change will help you see things differently. Be inventive, and you’ll develop an idea that will help you stand out. Invest in yourself instead of giving your all to benefit someone who wouldn’t do the same for you. HHHH
Gemini (May 21-June 20):
Keep your thoughts private. Someone will misconstrue what you say or give you a hard time. A single-handed approach will provide you with the freedom to get things done without disruption. Strive for perfection, pay attention to detail and pursue something you love. HHH
Cancer (June 21-July 22):
Make a change before someone beats you to it, and you’ll find yourself in a much better place mentally and emotionally. Put the past behind you and start anew. Do things that benefit you instead of trying to please everyone else. HHH
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22):
Consider what you can accomplish, then get moving. Trusting your intelligence and having an optimistic outlook will win favors and support. The information you receive will tell you what you should pursue. Make self-improvement and love your priorities. HHH
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22):
Bring about change. If you wait, someone will take over and disappoint you. By being the one who oversees things, every detail will be taken care of to perfection. A change of heart will adjust the dynamics of a partnership. HHHH
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22):
You’ll be uncertain about what you want to do and what others expect of you. Control your emotions, and take the initiative to do the work yourself. There is no room for laziness if you want to live your dream. HH
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21):
Observation will pay off when dealing with your peers. Networking and bouncing ideas off someone you find intriguing will lead to an exciting proposal. Make sure you get what you want in writing before you sign up. HHHHH
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21):
Be open to suggestions and willing to put your energy into making things happen, but don’t let anyone take advantage of your enthusiasm. Ensure that what you are eager to put in is matched by what you get in return. HHH
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19):
Emotions will surface, and being open about your thoughts to those affected by your choices is necessary. A plan to change the way your household is run or set up needs some careful consideration for you and others. HHH
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18):
Refuse to let what others do affect your plans. Stay focused on what’s important to you, and expand your interests and plans to fit your daily routine. Personal improvements will give you the boost you need to perform outstandingly. HHH
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20):
Be careful with whom you share personal information. Stick close to home, and refuse to get into an emotional disagreement with someone looking for a fight. Set a budget if you plan to do something entertaining or start an improvement project at home. HHHHH
