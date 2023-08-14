Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Rain and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Rain and scattered thunderstorms overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 68F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.