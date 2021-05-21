Pennsylvania Highlands Community College is introducing a new honors program this fall.
The initiative will allow students to explore societal and cultural issues through academic programing opportunities.
Those in the honors program will experience enhanced seminars, community-engaged service projects, interdisciplinary research and experiential learning.
The courses are open to all current and incoming students and are designed to fulfill core and other requirements across a number of academic majors.
For more information, visit www.pennhighlands.edu/honors.
Joshua Byers is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @Journo_Josh.
