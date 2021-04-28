A Bedford County military guard formed in 1946 to honor those who served during the wars that shaped the nation is now marking a historical feat of its own.
The group’s 75th anniversary.
The Fort Bedford Honor Guard of Bedford County, which members said might be one of the oldest in the nation, will mark the occasion this summer – in part through the debut of an exhibit and history book at the Bedford County Historical Society that will chronicle the group’s 75-year history, said William Roy Mock, honor guard member and historian.
“Honor guards are often referred to as a ‘living memorial’ and are primarily the only formal type of organization to honor deceased veterans and active-duty military members,” he said. “It’s a continual reminder that the freedoms we enjoy today are due to the service and sacrifice of others and should never be forgotten.”
The honor guard participates in funerals, parades and other special military-minded services showing honor to the nation’s flag, those who serve the country and their families.
That includes generations of funerals – a “final salute” – for those who’ve passed away over the past 75 years, he said.
Mock wrote “A Final Salute: Gloves On/Safety Off,” which will debut June 8 during a 10 a.m. ceremony on the first floor of the historical society.
Their mission is simply stated, yet powerfully enacted, ‘We honor the dead, by serving the living,’ ” Mock said.
Mock, of Alum Bank, relied on historical documents kept by the group as well as first-hand accounts from members who served on the guard during the earliest years.
Member and veteran Robert V. Howsare was among the group’s founding members, Mock said.
William M. Ford and Francis Wilson joined during the years that followed and continue serving, he said.
The guard is composed of more than two dozen members who represent every branch of the military.
Mock said the June event will bring mixed emotions for the group – satisfaction about what the honor guard has accomplished over 75 years, but also sorrow about the members no longer standing alongside them.
“It is highly significant to note that many of the members of the original honor guard, as well as, others along the way, never knew most of us – nor we them,” he said. “Yet, the loyalty and responsibility to brother and sister comrades is indescribably felt ... Hence, the Fort Bedford Honor Guard continues on.”
