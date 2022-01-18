JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Free at-home COVID-19 rapid antigen tests are now available from the federal government.
The website covidtests.gov, with a link to an order form, went online on Tuesday.
There is a limit of four tests per residential address. The Biden administration plans to eventually buy 1 billion tests to provide to Americans.
Orders will begin shipping in late January.
“Testing is an important tool to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19,” according to a message at whitehouse.gov. “Public health experts and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that Americans use at-home tests if they begin to have symptoms, at least five days after coming in close contact with someone who has COVID-19, or are gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease or unvaccinated.”
The tests are one tool being used to help slow the spread of the virus that has increased significantly due to the omicron variant.
Locally, 7,752 new cases were recorded from Friday through Monday in the eight-county region of Cambria, Somerset, Bedford, Blair, Indiana, Clearfield, Westmoreland and Centre, according to information provided by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. There were 20 deaths in that region.
Cambria County has now accumulated 29,924 cases and 644 deaths since the pandemic started. Almost 1,300 of those cases were identified during the recent four-day holiday period. There were 706 and 250 cases in Somerset and Bedford, respectively.
Department of Health officials also provided an update on the effectiveness of vaccines.
Between Jan. 1, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022, 78% of reported COVID-19 cases, 85% of reported COVID-19 hospitalizations and 84% of reported COVID-19 deaths were among people who were either not vaccinated or not yet fully vaccinated.
“In Pennsylvania we are carefully tracking post-vaccination, often called breakthrough, data which continues to show that getting vaccinated against COVID-19 is the most effective way to prevent severe illness, hospitalization and death,” Acting Secretary of Health Keara Klinepeter said in a press release statement.
“The odds are clearly stacked in favor of people who are vaccinated. We also know that vaccine boosters provide a greater level of protection from severe illness and death. That’s why we strongly recommend everyone 12 and older to get a booster dose now.”
