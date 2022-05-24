SOMERSET, Pa. – A group formed 65 years ago with a focus on waterway conservation has found a way to do the same with energy.
Through an effort spearheaded by Somerset Conservation District, a 55-panel rooftop solar project was introduced Tuesday.
It signals the first county building to go solar, conservation district Manager Len Lichvar said, and the projected 26,500 kilowatt hours of energy a year the system will generate will be enough to power the entire first floor of Partners Hall, which houses the conservation district and three other offices.
Unused energy would be sold back to Penelec for distribution, according to according to Somerset County Technology Center electrical occupations instructor Cody Kerr, whose program was one of five project partners that collaborated to make the project happen.
The Community Foundation for the Alleghenies provided $30,000 toward the panel and equipment costs through Penelec’s Sustainable Energy Fund.
The faith-based Somerset County mission Solar Samaritans, including Eric Walker, installed the panels and Kerr and his students worked alongside Core Electric to hook them to the building’s system.
Somerset County Commissioners Gerald Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes said the end result is a project that will not only generate an electricity savings – but also increased awareness about solar energy.
Even on gray, overcast days like the one that served as a backdrop to Tuesday’s event, the panels are generating energy. The project can serve as an educational tool for center visitors – and Somerset County as a whole – to better understand that, the commissioners said.
“There are a lot of myths about solar energy, in general ... and this is an opportunity to teach people about the facts,” Community Foundation for the Alleghenies Associate Director Angie Berzonski said.
Solar Samaritans’ Walker said the total energy generating capability the 55-panel system generates is enough to power 21/2 four-family homes.
“I hope we continue these projects in Somerset County,” conservation district Chairman Roger Latuch said, “because renewable energy is our future.”
