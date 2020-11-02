What: Hometown Christmas Stroll.
Where: Main Street, downtown Johnstown.
When: 6 to 7 p.m. Nov. 20.
Information: www.facebook.com/discoverdowntownjohnstown.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 34F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: November 2, 2020 @ 8:14 pm
