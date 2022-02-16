Dear Dr. Roach: I’m a vegan, and my multivitamin is my only source of B12. It states I’m getting 200% of my daily requirement. Is that sufficient? – M.E.
Answer: People who are strict vegans – that is, those who consume no animal products at all – will not get any vitamin B12 and will develop B12 deficiency unless they take a supplement. It takes years to become B12 deficient after starting a strict vegan diet.
A hundred percent of the recommended daily allowance (2.4 mcg daily) is enough to meet the nutritional requirements for 97.5% of the population, so 200% is very likely to be sufficient. That being said, I recommend higher doses, at least 10 mcg, since a few people don’t absorb B12 correctly.
Some medicines, such as omeprazole and other proton pump inhibitors (acid-suppressing stomach medicines) reduce absorption.
Most B12 supplements sold at the pharmacy or health food stores have much greater amounts, often at or above 1,000 mcg.
They are safe to take. Your body simply excretes the excess B12.
Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 78-year-old male in fairly good health. I recently read an excerpt from a recent study on the link between cataracts and dementia.
According to the study, people with cataracts who underwent lens replacement surgery were also found to have significantly improved their chances of staving off dementia.
The report suggested this was a result of “higher quality sensory input” to the brain.
My problem is that even though I had my cataract evaluation with my ophthalmologist in December, the soonest I will be able to have surgery on my right eye is the middle of May.
First of all, I was wondering what your thoughts are concerning the validity of the study.
Second, assuming the study is valid, should I be concerned with how the five-month delay might adversely affect my mental health? – J.T.M.
Answer: I think the study was well done, and supports similar research, including analogous studies looking at hearing aids in people with impaired hearing. Our sight and hearing are critical inputs to our brain, and impairments to these put aging brains at risk.
As far as timing goes, the study looked at time periods up to 25 years. I don’t think a five-month delay will significantly affect you. While you are waiting, you certainly want to keep your mind active, and it’s best to use several types of activities.
Word puzzles (such as crosswords) seem to have different benefits from number games (such as Sudoku) or visual puzzles.
