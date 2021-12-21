Dear Dr. Roach: I am 68, and in fairly good health other than severe hemophilia A. When I experience a bleed, a painful and expensive hospital stay is usually required to receive treatment.
With the flu and COVID-19 vaccines I’ve gotten, the bleeds were awful, but worth the risk. I am hesitant to get a colonoscopy now.
I’d like to know your thoughts on colonoscopy, as I’m really scared about a puncture, and they can’t safely remove something.
I have zero clotting factor with inhibitors. A scratch will bleed for seven days with my meds. I carry bandages and gauze in my purse.
I love my doctors, but they don’t understand my fears. Am I right to hesitate? – C.G.
Answer: Hemophilia A is a bleeding disorder caused by the lack of blood clotting factor VIII.
It is most often an inherited condition, almost exclusively found in males, as it is sex-linked, but can be found in both men and women.
People with blood clotting factor deficiencies are at risk for persistent bleeding, especially in deep areas of the body, such as joints.
Bleeding into the brain is unusual, but can be catastrophic.
It can occur with or without trauma. Treatment is with concentrated clotting factors, which may also be given to prevent bleeding in people with hemophilia who are undergoing surgery or procedures such as a colonoscopy.
Hemophilia A is characterized as mild, moderate and severe based on the amount of factor VIII present. If less than 1% is present, the disease is severe, which sounds like what you have. People with 1% to 5% are moderate; those between 5% and 40% are mild. The definition of hemophilia requires a factor level below 40% (except in some cases of gene mutation).
People with severe hemophilia A are at risk for prolonged bleeding after a colonoscopy, so factor VIII is usually given before and sometimes during the colonoscopy. This allows a biopsy to be done or a polyp to be removed with a good safety record, although sometimes clotting factors still need to be given after the procedure.
Your gastroenterologist should absolutely consult with your hematologist before the procedure to discuss the preventive plan, and a treatment plan for continued bleeding if necessary.
Dear Dr. Roach: My local hospital told me that I can’t donate blood because I have a pacemaker and had me sign a form acknowledging that I’ve been told that. My cardiologist said he never heard of this. What is your opinion? – C.K.W.
Answer: I’m with your cardiologist. A bit of research shows that although some people with pacemakers have been turned down from donating blood, there is no need to do so unless the person has another reason not to donate.
This includes some medications used to decrease blood clotting. The American Red Cross specifically allows people with pacemakers to donate blood, so long as their pulse is normal. The maker of one brand of pacemakers noted that the pacemaker is shielded from any machines used during blood donation – meaning it’s safe for you to donate blood.
