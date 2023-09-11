Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 69-year-old who used to walk up 75 to 90 flights of steps several days a week as exercise. After a steering wheel airbag went off and damaged my heart, I am afraid my ability to do that stopped. After years of medications, I am now on a pacemaker, which definitely helps.
Could the exercise I was doing have weakened my heart to such a degree that it could be viewed as overdoing it, therefore exacerbating my condition? – Anon.
Answer: In general, exercise does not harm the heart. On the contrary, exercise is almost always good for the heart.
However, there are exceptions. In healthy people, there is an optimal amount of exercise, and extreme levels of exercise (on the order of running more than 10 miles a day every day) begin to decrease the benefit that a person gets from exercise. This remains controversial, but I am convinced from the data.
In people with severe heart disease (the kind with blockages in the arteries), overdoing exercise can lead to a heart attack, but these are exceptions. For every person who gets harmed by overexercising, there must be a hundred who don’t get adequate exercise.
The fact that you have improved a lot on the pacemaker suggests that at least part of your problem wasn’t with the pump function of your heart, nor with the arteries leading to your heart, but with the electrical supply.
Once a pacemaker is in, that problem is immediately alleviated, but the heart may still be deconditioned (“out of shape”). Regular exercise will help the problem.
Your cardiologist can better answer the question for you and also give advice on building up your exercise tolerance over time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.