JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Court hearings in an activist investor group’s proxy war with AmeriServ Financial Inc. have begun.
U.S. District Judge Stephanie Haines presided on Tuesday over the first day of testimony in Driver Opportunity Partners’ hearing for an injunction that would delay AmeriServ Financial’s annual meeting.
Driver wants its nominees to be in the running to occupy the three seats currently held by board members whose terms are expiring. As an 8.6% shareholder in the company, the Driver group said, it has a right to submit nominees.
J. Abbott R. Cooper is the founder of the Driver investment group seeking influence on AmeriServ’s board. He said he was motivated by what he described as the bank’s underperformance for shareholders.
Cooper’s group has taken aim at what he said is an entrenched AmeriServ board of directors and executives.
The first filings of lawsuits began in March, after AmeriServ rejected Driver’s board director nominations in accordance with its advance notice bylaws.
AmeriServ filed for a declaratory judgment in the Cambria County Court of Common Pleas that would declare that the Driver group has no right to nominate any candidates for election as directors at the annual meeting, scheduled for this month.
Driver responded by filing a complaint in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania against AmeriServ, seeking to postpone the company’s annual meeting until the court determines the validity of its nominations.
After five hours of testimony on Tuesday, Haines warned the Driver group that they have a lot of work ahead to convince her of the “irreparable harm” standard for granting an injunction that would delay AmeriServ’s annual meeting until the court decides whether AmeriServ properly rejected Driver’s nominations.
Driver’s lead attorney, Thomas V. Ayala, said that if the election was held without an injunction, the right of AmeriServ’s shareholders to vote for all eligible nominees would be harmed.
AmeriServ Inc., publicly traded as ASRV, has nearly 3,000 shareholders.
This year, three seats on AmeriServ’s nine-member board are available.
Two of the seats are held by Allan R. Dennison and Sara A. Sargent. Neither director is eligible for re-election.
The third seat is occupied by Daniel A. Onorato, who is backed by the AmeriServ company for another term.
AmeriServ’s board and management are soliciting votes for Richard W. Bloomingdale and David J. Hickton to fill the other two spots.
AmeriServ rejected Driver’s nominees – Cooper, Julius D. Rudolf and Brandon L. Simmons – because they allegedly failed to timely submit a complete and accurate nomination notice as required by the company’s bylaws.
Advance notice bylaws requiring detailed biographical information of nominees are widely employed by publicly traded companies.
AmeriServ’s shareholders don’t attend a meeting to vote in person; instead, they vote on the election of directors through the proxy process.
When a shareholder votes by proxy, they first get proxy cards in the mail. The company sends proxy cards for its slate of candidates, and dissident contenders send theirs.
A new rule from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission this year instituted universal proxy cards that bear on the proxy fight between Driver and AmeriServ.
The SEC now requires opposing sides to include the other side’s nominees on proxy cards that they send to shareholders.
However, since AmeriServ has deemed Driver’s nominees invalid, it is not required to include those names on the cards it will send out.
Cooper testified that his group is sending out its proxy cards this week and will be including AmeriServ’s candidates as required. AmeriServ has sent a letter to shareholders to ignore Driver’s cards.
Cooper testified that the incumbent AmeriServ board and management leveraged the company’s bylaws against him and the other nominees, purposely impairing their ability to run for the open board seats.
AmeriServ’s rejection of all three candidates centers on four deficiencies in their compliance with AmeriServ’s advance notice bylaws.
A large chunk of time during the hearing Tuesday was devoted to Driver’s failure to disclose information about $12 million in AmeriServ commercial mortgages and lines of credit held by two immediate family members of Rudolf.
Cooper testified Tuesday that despite efforts to correct the omission, AmeriServ continued to use its bylaws to block him and the other Driver nominees from participating in the election.
Cooper’s Driver Management Company LLC invests exclusively in the U.S. banking sector.
Over the past year, his partnership has acquired enough shares of AmeriServ to become the largest shareholder in the company at 8.6%, he said. He was the sole witness on Tuesday.
The injunction proceedings are scheduled to continue at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, with testimony scheduled from Rudolf and AmeriServ CEO Jeffrey A. Stopko at the federal courthouse in downtown Johnstown.
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
