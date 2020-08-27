A court date has been set for the Everett man charged in connection with Tuesday’s shooting incident outside a Bedford-area hotel where Wisconsin activists where staying.
Jeremy William Decker, 43, will appear on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Kathy Calhoun, of Schellsburg.
A group of about 30 activists from Wisconsin were headed to Washington, D.C., for the March on Washington 2020 event on Friday when they stopped at the Hampton Inn, 4235 Business 220 in Bedford Township – a day after they were involved in a shooting incident along Route 30 in which one of their members was injured.
According to a criminal complaint filed by state police in Bedford, counterprotesters arrived at the hotel at 8:30 p.m. and an argument followed.
The owner of the hotel heard the argument and asked the counterprotesters to leave. As they drove away, gunshots were heard, the complaint said.
One of the activists reportedly live-streamed the incident on Facebook. From the video, troopers said, they were able to identify the vehicles that were involved. They stopped a 1988 Ford truck and reportedly seized multiple firearms including a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. Six 9mm shell casings were found at the hotel scene, the complaint said.
One member of the Wisconsin group reported seeing Decker brandishing a firearm through the open window of a 2001 silver Dodge Ram and “fire several rounds in the air” before leaving the scene.
Decker reportedly admitted to being at the hotel and driving his 2001 Dodge Ram, the complaint said.
Decker is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing a firearm. Online criminal records for Decker include felony assault and felony burglary.
He faces reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and firearms violation. Hours before the hotel shooting, a group rallied at the Bedford County Courthouse, reportedly in response to the Wisconsin activists being in the area.
Troopers did not say if Decker was part of that group.
Decker is free on bond.
