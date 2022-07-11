JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Highlands Health and the Cambria-Somerset COVID-19 Task Force will hold a free health fair and vaccination event from noon to 3 p.m. Friday at Solomon Homes housing complex.
Pfizer first, second and booster shots will be available along with health information screenings, food and children’s activities. Anyone who receives a vaccination is eligible for a $50 Giant Eagle gift card. HIV and Hepatitis C testing will be available and those who participate will receive a $10 gift card.
Another health fair and vaccination event will be held July 22 at the Oakhurst Homes housing complex.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.