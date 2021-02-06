New deaths were attributed to COVID-19 in each of seven regional counties on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Westmoreland County had 15 new deaths attributed to the virus, Blair County had nine and Clearfield County had five, bringing those counties’ total death tolls to 632, 273 and 109, respectively.
Two new deaths were reported in Cambria County, which now has a total tally of 371. Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties each had one new death reported, reaching 182, 124 and 152, respectively.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 3,930 additional positive cases of COVID-19 and attributed 157 new deaths to the virus. The state’s totals now stand at 865,604 cases and 22,396 deaths.
Each of the seven counties in the region had less than 100 new cases of the virus reported on Saturday. Cambria had 51 new cases, Somerset had 16, Bedford had seven, Blair had 39, Indiana had 18, Clearfield had 42 and Westmoreland had 72.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.