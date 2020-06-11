Barb Shark and Bob Christner celebrate their victory after winning a pickleball match at the Delaney Courts in Windber on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The pair take part in an over-55 drop-in league, where 10 to 16 players gather on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the courts. Pickleball is played with small paddles and a wiffle ball. The game is played to 11 points, and you have to win by two points.
HAVING A (PICKLE)BALL
Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.
Todd Berkey
Photographer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
PRIMARY ELECTION RESULTS
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
William J., 11 am (Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria, PA)
Sophie M., 11 A.M. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, Benscreek. Arrangements by Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Davidsville.
Eleanor Dorothy "Ida" (Barlick), 11 a.m., Saint Brigids Cemetery, Lilly. (Serenko-Claar Funeral Home, PC, Portage)
Francis C., Noon. Henderson Funeral Home-East Hills, 2503 Bedford St.
Betty, 10 A.M. Jean H. Kinley Funeral Home, Portage
Most Popular
Articles
- WATCH VIDEO | Pair of fishermen die at Wilmore Dam Reservoir
- PHOTO GALLERY | 'Abundance of caution': Richland Town Center stores close as protesters march in downtown Johnstown
- WATCH VIDEO | 'We need change': Hundreds rally for police reform in downtown Johnstown
- Police: Shots fired into Portage Township house
- WATCH VIDEO | New Johnstown eatery’s owner hopes customers take down some ‘Giant Killer’ tacos
- Two Mineral Point area men identified in Wilmore Reservoir deaths
- Johnstown police issue arrest warrant for alleged credit union robber
- Johnstown's state of emergency extended
- Experts answer your COVID-19 questions: 'Can a person who has tested negative still be carrying the virus and infect someone else?'
- Police: Woman shoots and kills intruder in Scalp Level home
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.