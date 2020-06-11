Barb Shark Bob Christner Pickleball

Barb Shark and Bob Christner celebrate their victory after winning a pickleball match at the Delaney Courts in Windber on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The pair take part in an over-55 drop-in league, where 10 to 16 players gather on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the courts. Pickleball is played with small paddles and a wiffle ball. The game is played to 11 points, and you have to win by two points.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

Todd Berkey is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at (814) 532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @BerkeyPhoto.​

