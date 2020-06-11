Barb Shark and Bob Christner celebrate their victory after winning a pickleball match at the Delaney Courts in Windber on Thursday, June 11, 2020. The pair take part in an over-55 drop-in league, where 10 to 16 players gather on Tuesday and Thursday mornings at the courts. Pickleball is played with small paddles and a wiffle ball. The game is played to 11 points, and you have to win by two points.