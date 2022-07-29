LIGONIER, Pa. – A Geistown man accused of selling raw fentanyl in Westmoreland County waived his right to a preliminary hearing Friday and will await trial.
After arriving for court, Cortez Haselrig opted to avoid the preliminary court proceeding and contest the charges at the Common Pleas Court level.
Haselrig, who is also awaiting trial in a Cambria County DUI case, was arrested in late June after an investigation into fentanyl trafficking across Westmoreland County.
Police said it led them to set up a controlled drug buy with Haselrig outside a Ligonier supermarket – and that after he arrived, he attempted to flee police.
In a criminal complaint filed June 29, police also indicated Haselrig ignored commands to exit his vehicle and that one officer sustained a "substantial injury" to his right hand while attempting to take him into custody.
Haselrig, the son of the late former Pittsburgh Steeler and NCAA wrestling champion Carlton Haselrig, is being represented by Westmoreland County Public Defender Michael J. Garofalo.
At the time of his arrest, Westmoreland County law enforcement officials also indicated a raid was conducted on Haselrig's Geistown property and that a quarter-pound of suspected fentanyl was found.
But as of Friday, there was no indication that charges had been filed in that matter.
Due to the raid's direct connection to the Westmoreland County drug investigation, any charges stemming from the alleged discovery would be prosecuted in Westmoreland County, Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said.
