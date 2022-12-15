This year’s Hanukkah celebration is especially joyous for the Johnstown-area Jewish community, the local rabbi said.
The eight-day celebration begins at sundown Sunday and continues through sundown Dec. 26.
For the first time since 2019, the Beth Sholom Congregation will hold a Hanukkah service at synagogue on the 700 Indiana St., Westmont. For the past two years, the service was held online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This only intensifies the joy,” Rabbi Irvin Brandwein said. “It’s the fulfillment of a dream to be able to come back to our home – our place of worship.”
The eight-day festival is primarily celebrated in Jewish homes, where families gather to light candles each night on the Hanukkah Menorah, or Chanukiah, which holds nine candles: one for each night, plus a taller shamash candle in the middle.
The candles celebrate the miracles that allowed a small band of warriors led by Judah the Maccabee to overcome the Greek army of King Antiochus IV Epiphanes and reclaim the Temple of Jerusalem in the second century B.C. The occupiers had desecrated the temple by erecting an altar to the Greek god Zeus and sacrificing pigs, the My Jewish Learning website says.
As they cleansed the temple, Judah and his followers could only find one vial of olive oil with the seal of the Jewish high priest – ensuring it had not been defiled by the Greeks – enough to light the seven-candle temple menorah for one day.
But rededicating the temple would take eight days. Leaders faced the dilemma of delaying the symbol of victory or seizing the moment and to begin dedication.
They lit the menorah, and it miraculously burned for eight days.
During Hanukkah, families light one candle the first night and add one candle each night for the eight days. Brandwein noted the symbolism of multiplying the lights and said spreading and celebrating light is “the main message of Hanukkah.”
While commemorating the historic events, Hanukkah celebrates the Jewish peoples’ ability to survive through adversity and continue practicing their religion.
Although it is considered a minor holiday on the Jewish calendar, it has become one of the most celebrated in recent years, according to the My Jewish Learning website.
“Hanukkah began to find new expression in the years leading up to the founding of the modern State of Israel,” the website says.
“In the post-Holocaust world, Jews are acutely aware of the issues raised by Hanukkah: oppression, identity, religious freedom and expression and the need to fight for national independence. Hanukkah has developed into a holiday rich with historical significance, physical and supernatural miracle narratives and a dialogue with Jewish history.”
