Following guidelines issued by the state and federal authorities, the local region was already preparing for the new coronavirus on March 22, 2020.
There were 108 new cases reported statewide on that Sunday, bringing Pennsylvania’s rapidly rising total to 479 cases of what people had just learned was COVID-19. Gov. Tom Wolf had already ordered nonessential businesses to shut down.
Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church in Westmont held drive-through communion and high school hockey fans were learning the Laurel Highlands Hockey League was ending its season early and would not crown a champion.
What most didn’t know was that a resident of Cambria County had come to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center with symptoms consistent with the new virus.
On Monday, March 23, 2020, the region’s first confirmed COVID-19 case added Cambria County to the state’s daily update. The patient was among 165 new cases announced that day.
The following day, Somerset County’s first case was among 207 new cases. Somerset added a second case among 276 new cases the next day, and Bedford and Blair counties joined the list, each with one case, among 560 cases the following day, March 26.
Stay-at-home orders were already in effect for several hard-hit eastern counties. As the numbers continued to exponentially increase, Gov. Tom Wolf issued a statewide stay-at-home order on April 1, when there were 962 new COVID-19 cases. On the same day, Conemaugh Memorial announced it would open a drive-through testing site at Conemaugh East Hills.
Louis Blum, 87, of Dysart, died at UPMC Altoona on April 5. His death was confirmed as the region’s first COVID-19 death on April 8.
On April 9, the new case-count reached 1,989 cases, bringing the state’s total to 18,228. Although that proved to be the spring peak, the rolling average of new cases remained above 1,000 for another month.
Wolf announced his reopening plan, with red, yellow and green phases, on April 22. Cambria County entered the green phase on June 5.
The pandemic waned through June, but began a second wave in July, peaking with 1,234 cases on July 24.
Another wave hit after colleges reopened and never really subsided through October and November. The worst came after Thanksgiving when cases peaked at 12,884 on Dec. 5.
The rolling seven-day average topped out at 10,579 on Dec. 16, two days after the first doses of Pfizer vaccine were administered to employees at UPMC in Pittsburgh.
Since then, the case counts gradually declined and vaccine distribution ramped up.
As of Friday, more than 4 million doses have been administered.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.