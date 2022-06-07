JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Four vacant special education teacher positions and two new openings were filled by the Greater Johnstown School District board at Tuesday’s meeting.
“Any time we have additional teaching support, it helps our students out,” said Amie Lumadue, the district’s director of special education.
Two special education teachers for emotional, learning and autistic support were hired for the elementary school, three for the middle school and one for the high school.
One slot at the high school and another at the middle school were added for next term, and the board took no action on a vacancy of the same type at the elementary school.
Lumadue said five of the existing positions were vacant as of the end of the school year because teachers in those roles bid out to other jobs in the district. The added slots were meant to address student need, she said.
“Any time we can add special education positions ... to our staff, we do that,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
There are a total of 47 special education teachers at Greater Johnstown. Arcurio said the need for that type of educator is critical, noting that for the past six years the district has added an autistic support classroom each year.
All new hires are contingent on the personnel office receiving the necessary payroll forms and clearance documents with no violations noted.
No tax increase in 2022-23 budget
The board also passed the proposed final budget for the 2022-23 school year with projected revenues at roughly $72.6 million, estimated expenditures at about $74.1 million and no tax increase. This is a $6 million to $7 million increase over the previous school year in both columns.
Prior to the meeting, district Business Manager Samantha Williams said the uptick in spending and collection is due to the inclusion of the district’s Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) allocation, which is paid out monthly to the district by the Pennsylvania Department of Education (PDE).
For this budget, she included about $17 million of the $40 million allotment to address a variety of areas at all three buildings, from new HVAC systems and other infrastructure to additional mental health supports and learning programs.
But the money doesn’t come without contingencies. Each expenditure has to be approved by the state, and every quarter Greater Johnstown has to reconcile its records and submit a report to PDE.
The largest draw on the budget is payroll and benefits, at 47.3%, but the $1 million sewer project, transportation, maintenance and debt service make up significant portions as well.
Williams stressed that the ESSER boost is temporary, and although expenses and revenues are estimated higher this year and next, the year after that they’ll go back to a more normal rate of around $54 million.
Nearly $2 million will be drawn from the district’s fund balance to make up the $1.7 million deficit this year.
District rents old St. Patrick’s school
In other business, the board passed a one-year lease agreement with the Diocese of Altoona-Johnstown to rent the former St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Moxham for $800 per month.
Arcurio said the space will be used for Greater Johnstown’s alternative education program.
She said that, “at the end of the day, we know some students have challenges” that others do not and need a more rigid environment to learn.
The school will also be used as a transitional space to support learners with disruptive behavioral issues and help them adjust so they can return to regular lessons with their peers.
School day schedules adjusted
Another new announcement at the meeting was an adjustment to the school day at each building. The school directors adopted the 2022-23 calendar on Tuesday, and with it, early dismissals on Fridays.
Students at the elementary will now attend class from 8:40 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8:40 a.m. to 1:10 p.m. on Friday; at the middle school, 7:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Friday; and at the high school, 7:20 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7:20 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday.
Arcurio said the schedule change will give teachers more professional development time that can address several areas, such as curriculum review and refinement.
She added that the district can bring in daycare providers or have paraprofessionals help care for younger students until parents get them again if no one is home at dismissal.
More information on the change will be available soon.
