"This is really just something that we're doing internally to go above and beyond," Superintendent Amy Arcurio said.
The high school logged six cases of the virus this week, which requires administrators to contact the Pennsylvania Department of Health for further guidance.
One of those instances was already in quarantine because the learner had been flagged as a close contact.
After discussing the matter, it was decided that "out of an abundance of caution" it would be best to postpone the activities scheduled for the weekend.
That includes a junior high volleyball game, girls softball game, boys baseball game and participation in the Portage Spring Classic for Varsity Spring Baseball.
"That really hurts," Athletic Director and baseball coach Kerry Pfeil said about the last item.
Greater Johnstown has participated in the Portage contest for nearly a decade.
Pfeil said he hopes the organizers can find another team quickly to fill their slot and commended his fellow athletic directors for their accommodating nature, flexibility and commitment throughout this school year.
As for the regular season games, those are on track to be rescheduled.
Students in the high school participated in remote learning Thursday and will continue to do so, as scheduled, Friday.
Arcurio said state officials advised administrators that the building's COVID-19 counter would reset Monday since the after-school events were postponed.
A deep cleaning of the facilities will take place during the next few days.
Arcurio said there was nothing for parents to be concerned regarding these events, but cautioned that now is not a time to become complacent with health and safety guidelines.
