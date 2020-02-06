A full list of projects and grant amounts:
• Iron to Arts lighting: $100,000 to the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County.
• Inclined Plane rehabilitation project: $100,000 to The Inclined Plane, Inc.
• Child Care is Good Business: $80,000 to the Learning Lamp for a multi-phased initiative that aims to increase access to child care in underserved communities, boost hiring and retention of parents in the workforce, and assist in strengthening the region's economy.
• Vision Together 2025: $75,000 to Vision Together 2025 to help fund administration expenses for Vision Together 2025.
• Main Street modernization: $50,000 to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority for modernization of Main Street's east end. The project includes lighting upgrades, greenspace improvements and facade updates.
• Rolling Mills building renovations, Small Metal Arts Lab: $50,000 to Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation to help the company and the Center for Metal Arts undertake the Rolling Mills Office Building renovation and construct a metal smithing classroom at the former Cambria Ironworks site.
• Creator Square administration: $50,000 to cover administration costs for the makerspace and small-batch manufacturing program in downtown Johnstown.
• 9/11 Trail Link to Inclined Plane Park: $40,000 to the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy for development of a certified design for a section of the September 11 National Memorial Trail that would connect to the Inclined Plane Riverside Park.
• Somerset Lake Nature Park Trail development: $30,000 to the County of Somerset to help continue the development of trails around lake Somerset. Plans include a county-owned park around the lake with a 5-mile walking trail.
• Johnstown Youth Corps: $20,000 to Goodwill of the Laurel Highlands to support summer employment experiences for youth.
• ACRP gateways and walkways: $10,000 to Alternative Community Resource Program, Inc., to coordinate lawn care of vacant property lots and removal of sidewalk weeds throughout Johnstown.
• Restoration of the Ludwig House/Clara Barton House: $10,000 to Clara Barton House and Garden to help stabilize the historic house so major renovations can be made over the next one to three years.
• Windber Recreation Park Ballroom Feasibility Study: $10,000 to Windber Borough to cover the cost of an architectural analysis to identify improvements that would bring the ballroom to code for full operations and use year-round. The project is part of a large-scale economic development initiative in Windber Borough.
• Piazza on the Park: $7,000 to Gallery on Gazebo to support the creation of a piazza in downtown Johnstown in an unclaimed alley. The space is envisioned as a gathering place for civic engagement.
• Conceptual drawings and cost estimate for mixed-use building concept: $5,000 to Vision Together 2025 Historic Buildings/Codes capture team to provide conceptual drawings and a cost estimate for a mixed use building in the Johnstown Central Business District.
• Bosler Academy: $5,000 to the Greater Johnstown Cambria County Chamber of Commerce to allow the Chamber to organize, promote, and grow a workshop series to help local nonprofits, using the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofits' Standards of Excellence as a framework.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.