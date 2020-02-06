A full list of projects and grant amounts:

Iron to Arts lighting: $100,000 to the Redevelopment Authority of Cambria County.

Inclined Plane rehabilitation project: $100,000 to The Inclined Plane, Inc.

Child Care is Good Business: $80,000 to the Learning Lamp for a multi-phased initiative that aims to increase access to child care in underserved communities, boost hiring and retention of parents in the workforce, and assist in strengthening the region's economy.

• Vision Together 2025: $75,000 to Vision Together 2025 to help fund administration expenses for Vision Together 2025.

Main Street modernization: $50,000 to the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority for modernization of Main Street's east end. The project includes lighting upgrades, greenspace improvements and facade updates.

Rolling Mills building renovations, Small Metal Arts Lab: $50,000 to Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation to help the company and the Center for Metal Arts undertake the Rolling Mills Office Building renovation and construct a metal smithing classroom at the former Cambria Ironworks site.

Creator Square administration: $50,000 to cover administration costs for the makerspace and small-batch manufacturing program in downtown Johnstown.

9/11 Trail Link to Inclined Plane Park: $40,000 to the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy for development of a certified design for a section of the September 11 National Memorial Trail that would connect to the Inclined Plane Riverside Park.

Somerset Lake Nature Park Trail development: $30,000 to the County of Somerset to help continue the development of trails around lake Somerset. Plans include a county-owned park around the lake with a 5-mile walking trail.

Johnstown Youth Corps: $20,000 to Goodwill of the Laurel Highlands to support summer employment experiences for youth.

ACRP gateways and walkways: $10,000 to Alternative Community Resource Program, Inc., to coordinate lawn care of vacant property lots and removal of sidewalk weeds throughout Johnstown.

Restoration of the Ludwig House/Clara Barton House: $10,000 to Clara Barton House and Garden to help stabilize the historic house so major renovations can be made over the next one to three years.

• Windber Recreation Park Ballroom Feasibility Study: $10,000 to Windber Borough to cover the cost of an architectural analysis to identify improvements that would bring the ballroom to code for full operations and use year-round. The project is part of a large-scale economic development initiative in Windber Borough.

Piazza on the Park: $7,000 to Gallery on Gazebo to support the creation of a piazza in downtown Johnstown in an unclaimed alley. The space is envisioned as a gathering place for civic engagement.

Conceptual drawings and cost estimate for mixed-use building concept: $5,000 to Vision Together 2025 Historic Buildings/Codes capture team to provide conceptual drawings and a cost estimate for a mixed use building in the Johnstown Central Business District.

Bosler Academy: $5,000 to the Greater Johnstown Cambria County Chamber of Commerce to allow the Chamber to organize, promote, and grow a workshop series to help local nonprofits, using the Pennsylvania Association of Nonprofits' Standards of Excellence as a framework.

Russ O'Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.

 

