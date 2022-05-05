Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..
Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Updated: May 6, 2022 @ 7:31 pm
Government contract
DRS Laurel Technologies was awarded an $11,397,181 contract on Thursday from the Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., for Ship Self Defense System Technical Insertion hardware production and engineering services.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.