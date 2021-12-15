Gov. Tom Wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf is shown in a 2020 file photo.

 Commonwealth Media Services

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – As hospitals across Pennsylvania are sounding alarms about being overwhelmed by COVID-19 cases, Gov. Tom Wolf on Wednesday called on the federal government for more help.

The Wolf administration asked the Federal Emergency Management Agency to send support for Pennsylvania’s health care system in its continued battle against COVID-19.

“Our health care system is strained from COVID-19 cases and further exacerbated by persistent staffing shortages across the sector,” Wolf said in a press release. “Today, I outlined key areas that my administration, along with health care systems, believes would garner the most impactful support for our deserving health care professionals who have been on the front lines battling this pandemic for 22 months.”

FEMA help would include staffing support for areas with the highest hospital usage.

Responses could include hospital strike teams, nursing home strike teams and ambulance strike teams.

In addition, support for rural areas with higher social vulnerability and lower vaccination rates includes one million rapid at-home COVID-19 tests and increased allocation of monoclonal antibodies.

“I want to thank the Biden administration for their steadfast leadership in addressing the pandemic since taking office,” Wolf said. “I am hopeful that these critically important supports will be addressed to alleviate the strain on our health care system and ultimately be able to provide Pennsylvanians the care they need during this time.”

Wolf’s request for health care reinforcements came as the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 259 additional COVID-19 deaths.

Blair County recorded 10 deaths in Wednesday’s update, and Westmoreland County had 11 deaths. Cambria, Somerset and Indiana counties each added six deaths, and Bedford and Clearfield counties each added five deaths. Centre County recorded one new death.

There were 7,301 new cases statewide, including 79 in Cambria, 41 in Somerset, 25 in Bedford, 57 in Blair, 42 in Indiana, 76 in Clearfield, 90 in Centre and 231 in Westmoreland.

Pennsylvania has had 1,857,879 total cases and 34,990 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.

Meanwhile, combining Wednesday’s reports by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,851,737 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. Vaccine providers in the state have administered 18,748,058 doses, including 2,173,867 boosters.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 79 6 24,125 18,530 594 456 664 510 130,192
Somerset 41 6 13,211 17,987 299 407 394 536 73,447
Bedford 25 5 8,252 17,232 207 432 225 470 47,888
Blair 57 10 22,104 18,143 469 385 659 541 121,829
Indiana 42 6 11,785 14,018 283 337 467 555 84,073
Clearfield 76 5 13,674 17,253 283 357 445 561 79,255
Centre 90 1 24,115 14,851 271 167 526 324 162,385
Westmoreland 231 11 55,666 15,955 1,037 297 1,821 522 348,899
Region 641 50 172,932 16,502 3,443 329 5,201 496 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 7,301 259 1,857,879 14,512 34,990 273 58,126 454 12,801,937

