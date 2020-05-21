OTT[mdash] Loretta M., 86, Windber, passed away May 20, 2020 at Windber Woods. Born September 21, 1933 in Windber, daughter of the late Miles and Ethel (Rummel) Thomas. Preceded in death by husband, Maurice "Newt" E. Ott Jr.; brother, Eugene Thomas; infant sister, Betty Faye Thomas; grandson…
KLENA[mdash] Dr. Thomas (Tom) Eugene, of Catawissa passed away at the Geisinger Medical Center in Danville, PA on May 18, 2020. He was 81 years old. He was a long-time resident of Aaronsburg, PA and a native of Windber, PA. He was born in Johnstown, PA on February 13, 1939 to the late Matthe…
