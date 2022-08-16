Dear Dr. Roach: I am a 77-year-old man, and I had an ultrasound done because I noticed my left testicle seemed swollen. The result showed a large fluid collection (5 x 5 x 3 cm) superior to the left testicle.
My doctor said to leave it as is, but if it bothered me, he could operate and remove it.
Should it be removed? Will not removing it lead to other problems in the future? – B.K.
Answer: A hydrocele is the name for a fluid collection in the testicle resulting from excess fluid production or reduced fluid reabsorption.
They range in size from relatively small to massive. They can cause discomfort and skin irritation when they are large.
Most of the time, they do not need any treatment. Unless it really is bothering you, I wouldn’t generally recommend surgical treatment. You can certainly wait and get it done at any time, since the hydrocele does not put you at risk for any dangerous complications.
Dear Dr. Roach: On vacation, or when swimming in a chlorinated pool, the question often arises: How does a quick shower compare to a half hour of swimming in a properly chlorinated private pool, which leaves you cleaner? I understand that soap and physically scrubbing your body could affect your cleanliness. – R.H.
Answer: Chlorine in a swimming pool is added to keep you safe from germs in water. The amount of chlorine is just a bit less than the chlorine in drinking water. This is a surprise to people who have found that pool water hurts their eyes.
The reason is that skin cells (and sweat, lotions and, yes, urine from swimmers) react with the chlorine in the pool to form substances called chloramines. These are what cause the irritation and cause you to have that chlorine odor when you get out of the pool.
I recommend a quick shower before you get into a pool to reduce contamination of the pool, and a thorough scrub with shampoo and soap when you get out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.