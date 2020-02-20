EBENSBURG – Zack Dunlap scored his second goal of the game at 3:00 of the overtime session as Hollidaysburg defeated Richland 6-5 on Thursday night at the North Central Recreation Complex.
Richland scored three third-period goals to force overtime. The Rams had two goals apiece by Gage Lafferty and Aidan Pawcio and one goal by Mitch Paul.
In addition to Dunlap, Hollidaysburg had two goals by Zachary Miller and one apiece by Michael Buck and Noah Bowman.
