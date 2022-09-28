HUNKER – GO Laurel Highlands scholarship winners and champions of tourism were honored at the group’s annual dinner on Tuesday at Bella Terra Vineyards.
“Our annual dinner brings our exuberant partners, supporters and stakeholders together for one night to celebrate – to celebrate each other, applaud the accomplishments of our champions of tourism and acknowledge our scholarship recipients,” GO executie director Ann Nemanic said in a release. “The Laurel Highlands is a nationally recognized destination because we have a foundation of proud business owners and unmatched regional tourism assets.”
This year’s scholarship winners include Pennsylvania State University student Matthew Heinbaugh; Ryan Morrison, of Westmoreland County Community College; and Seton Hill sophomore Jessica Palko.
Each student received $2,500.
The GO Laurel Highlands award winners were Ashley and Scott Smolenski, of The Grayson House and JoltBike, for trailblazer of the year; Carol Love, of Love Receptive Services, for pathfinder of the year; and Trisha Cusick from Family Festivals Association, received employee of the year.
Tom Guiher, from Living Treasures, and Ken Bisbee, of Ohiopyle State Park, were also given special recognition for their efforts to promote the region’s tourism industry.
