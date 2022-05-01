JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A $5,000 grant from the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies will allow the Greater Johnstown High School Interact Club to refurbish their “Read, Return, Repeat” library boxes throughout the city.
“It was really nice to see our hard work pay off and to get the money,” club Vice President Taylor Mock said.
During the 2016-17 school year, the club installed 11 boxes, which are used by the community to share books, nonperishable food and, in the winter, warm clothing such as coats and scarves.
The library boxes have been used extensively throughout Johnstown, and because of that they need to be fixed up.
While searching for funding opportunities, the club found the CFA grant, for which the students filled out the application themselves.
That was a new experience that they had to navigate together.
“We definitely learned a lot,” Mock said.
Fellow member and freshman Madelyn Wilfong agreed.
The girls said there was a learning curve to it, but the group worked their way through it.
Wilfong added that they were “ecstatic” when they found out they were awarded the funds.
A timeline is being developed to determine when the work can be done.
The Interact Club students will also consult the building trades, maintenance and engineering clubs for assistance.
Mock and Wilfong said they’re doing that so the others can suggest improvements to the original design of the boxes and figure out what work needs to be completed.
The girls noted the importance of the “Read, Return, Repeat” boxes and how they tie into part of the club’s mission to spread educational opportunities to the community.
“I’m extremely proud,” teacher and club adviser Devin Carosi said.
He spoke about the size of the project and the importance of accessing grants for school projects, as well as how receiving this funding can open more doors for others.
Carosi commended the leadership and teamwork of the students to tackle this project.
“The Community Foundation’s annual fall and spring grant awards provide important funding for projects that make our community stronger, in big ways and small ways,” CFA President Mike Kane said. “The work these students are doing to promote literacy and care for their peers is an inspiring example of community building, and we are honored to support it.”
The grant is part of the organization’s spring round, which includes more than $200,000 in awards across Cambria, Somerset, and Bedford counties.
The Greater Johnstown Interact Club will officially receive the money from the Community Foundation on Monday during an event at the high school that will include an announcement for the other awardees.
